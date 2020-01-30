Hialeah Gardens Senior High English teacher named Miami-Dade’s Teacher of the Year

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has announced its Teacher of the Year.

Vanessa Valle from Hialeah Gardens Senior High School was announced as 2019’s winner, Thursday night.

Valle teaches English and FIU dual enrollment. She is also a literacy coach, chairperson for the reading department and lead teacher for the school’s Academy of Law.

Even more impressive, she is a mother of three that is currently studying towards a doctorate.

“There’s so many fabulous educators in our district,” said Valle. “It’s really truly incredible to be singled out when there are so many phenomenal teachers in our profession. We really should be proud of what we have to offer as a county.”

Thanks to Valle’s academic contributions, Miami-Dade was named the District of the Year out of 15,000 school systems.

The annual award ceremony took place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center.

Valle has been teaching for Miami-Dade County Public Schools for 15 years.

