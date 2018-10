HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Gardens High School has been placed on lockdown due to a school threat.

Police have responded to the school at 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd Wednesday morning.

It is not clear what the nature of the threat was or if it is credible.

