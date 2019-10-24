Hialeah firefighters tour hospitals, encourage breast cancer screening

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Fire Department firefighters are traveling around South Florida and touring hospitals in a pink truck to bring attention to breast cancer screening.

Their first stop was at Hialeah Hospital, Thursday.

“Today is a great day for us to work together with the Hialeah Fire Department to raise awareness for breast cancer,” said Michael Bell, Hialeah Hospital’s CEO. “We’re encouraging everybody in our community to get screened for breast cancer.”

“We have our pink truck out here,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue Chief David Rodriguez. “We have our pink truck initiative, and our tour to raise awareness for breast cancer.”

As part of the pink truck initiative, the fire department will continue their weeklong tour on Friday at Palmetto Hospital.

