Hialeah firefighters help free family’s missing dog from underneath shed

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters helped rescue a Hialeah family’s dog from underneath a shed after he went missing for days.

A family at West 12th Court near, 69th Street, had been looking for their dog Rascal since Monday.

Fire crews were searching around the home and had almost given up when they heard a noise near the shed, so they dug with a shovel until they found Rascal.

Rascal’s owner was left stunned by his hiding place, but everyone is happy he is OK.

It’s still unclear exactly how long Rascal was under there or how he even got under there.

