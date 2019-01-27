MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a hundred wounded veterans fueled up before participating in a marathon this weekend, thanks in part to the Hialeah Fire Department.

7News cameras captured the veterans having dinner at the Hyatt House Miami Airport, Saturday evening.

Hialeah firefighters assisted Achilles International in feeding the veterans ahead of Sunday’s marathon.

“We’ve been involved for several years now, so again, we’re just keeping it going,” said Hialeah Fire Capt. David Rodriguez. “It’s just a small part that we’re involved in, but it’s a lot of fun to interact with the veterans.”

Hialeah Fire officials said the annual event is their way of thanking veterans from all over the world for their service.

