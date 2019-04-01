Hialeah firefighters free iguana stuck in fence

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was hardly an ordinary rescue for the Hialeah firefighters who came to the rescue of a trapped iguana.

According to the City of Hialeah Fire Department, the reptile became stuck in a chain-link fence near West 12th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today Hialeah Fire Crews responded to a public assist call in which an iguana was trapped in a metal fence. Firefighters successfully rescued the trapped iguana and set it free. #HFD #hialeah #firedepartment #animalrescue #hialeahfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/iErQuTnW3X — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) April 1, 2019

Firefighters used a wire cutter to rescue the iguana and even snapped a quick photo before they set it free.

