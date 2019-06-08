Hialeah firefighter comforts toddler after mom injured in crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah firefighter found himself extinguishing tears after a violent crash sent a woman to the hospital.

A still photograph captured Hialeah Fire Rescue Driver/Engineer Mike Miller comforting the victim’s frightened daughter, Friday night.

Last night when #HFD crews responded to a motor vehicle accident, Driver/Engineer Mike Miller cared and comforted a young toddler while the mother was treated and transferred to the hospital. #hialeahfirerescue #hialeah #hialeahfiredepartment #firedepartment pic.twitter.com/CyZOJCBR1N — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) June 8, 2019

Officials said both the mother and the toddler were inside their car when it crashed along West 49th Street, near Red Road.

The impact nearly destroyed the front of the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Her daughter was not injured.

The firefighter who comforted her said he was just doing his job.

