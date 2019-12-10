Hialeah Fire Rescue holds annual toy drive at Hialeah Park

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Hialeah Fire Rescue held their annual toy drive along with children from several schools at Hialeah Park.

The children were bused to Hialeah Park along East Fourth Avenue near 22nd Street, Tuesday morning.

Once they arrived, the children met Santa Claus, who brought gifts for every girl and boy, thanks to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

“It’s a real nice event,” Hialeah Fire Chief David Rodriguez said. “The holidays are very festive and a happy time but not for everybody, so sometimes, if you can put a smile on a child’s face, just one child, it really makes this a success.”

This is the department’s 11th annual toy drive.

