Hialeah Fire Rescue distributes PPE to healthcare workers at assisted living facilities, nursing homes

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fire department is doing its part to ensure residents are staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hialeah Fire Rescue put together bags filled with personal protective equipment to give out to employees at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the area, Wednesday.

The items were donated by Clarity Labs and the Taiwan Consulate in Miami.

Wednesday was the second time the fire department has handed out PPE to healthcare workers.

“We’re here to make sure that the individuals that help our families, our elderly, are protected themselves when they go out with masks, hand sanitizers,” Hialeah Fire Chief Willians Guerra said.

More than 2,000 masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were distributed as part of the effort.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.