Hialeah Fire Department unveils new rescue trucks

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department unveiled five new rescue trucks that will join the fleet.

Officials said Tuesday that the trucks are part of the their ongoing commitment to better serve the growing community.

Each truck is equipped with a state-of-the-art gurney that helps transport victims through difficult terrain.

The trucks also feature a special chair that will help carry victims over stairs.

