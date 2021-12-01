HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fire department unveiled its brand new fire engine.

Hialeah Fire Rescue revealed Fire Engine Five — for Fire Station Five, Tuesday.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, the fire command and the city council were in attendance to welcome the new ride.

“When we get new apparatus like this, it’s great for us. It’s great for the citizens. It’s what we are here for to protect the citizens,” Dave Rodriguez, district chief of the Hialeah Fire Department.

“The trucks are important no doubt about it, but it’s the men and women who serve our department who are the most important and for that we’re thankful to have a great fire department here in the City of Hialeah,” said Bovo.

They also had a traditional “push in” ceremony as attendees helped push the truck into its new home.

