HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department hosted a special dinner for wounded veterans and athletes with disabilities, Saturday night.

The event took place at the Spring Hill Suites in Miami and was a collaboration with the Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans.

The dinner welcomed guest from all around the world, including Venezuela, France and Germany.

“They have been putting together the spaghetti dinner for this group since 2005, 2006, with the Wounded Warriors, with the wheelchair racers,” said volunteer Claudia Miro.

Many of the guests will participate in Sunday’s Fitbit Miami Marathon. “It’s really great that they’re able to come out and have a carb up before the race and be ready to be successful tomorrow,” said Miro.

