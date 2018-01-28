Hialeah Fire Department host dinner for wounded veterans, athletes with disabilities

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department hosted a special dinner for wounded veterans and athletes with disabilities, Saturday night.

The event took place at the Spring Hill Suites in Miami last night and was a collaboration with the Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans.

The dinner welcomed guest from all around the world, including Venezuela, France and Germany.

“They have been putting together the spaghetti dinner for this group since 2005, 2006,” said volunteer Claudia Miro, “with the Wounded Warriors, with the wheelchair racers, and it’s really great that they’re able to come out and have a carb up before the race and be ready to be successful tomorrow.”

Many of the guests will participate in Sunday’s Fitbit Miami Marathon.

