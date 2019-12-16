Hialeah family of 8 seeks help after being displaced in fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah family of eight is in need of help after they lost everything in a fire.

The Ramos family is trying to pick up the pieces after fire displaced them from their home, Saturday.

“Now, every day is like a new adventure to what we’re going to do next because we don’t know,” said the homeowner, Jose Ramos.

Ramos said he and his family are still in shock.

“I never thought that this would happen in my life, it’s something you never expected,” he said.

For the time being, the family has been staying in an efficiency, but the space does not work for the large family.

The family lost all they had prepared for the holidays. The decorations and the tree were destroyed in the blaze.

“We’re not asking for nothing for free, but what we need is a roof and to buy at least, on Christmas Day a little Christmas tree so I could give the kids a little gift,” said Ramos.

Despite their loss, the family knows that though their Christmas will not be the same, it will still be time they cherish as a family.

“I know we are all together. We believe in God,” said Ramos. “God is always there, I know he’s never going to abandon us.”

To help the family before the holidays, donations can be made to their GoFundMe page.

