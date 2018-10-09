Hialeah family displaced after house fire

A Hialeah family was forced out of their home after an overnight fire.

Fire rescue crews responded to the home located at 5800 N.W. 15th Court, late Monday night.

According to officials, everyone made it out safely.

Officials say there were several pets inside the home including dogs, cats and a pig. They are all said to be OK as well.

7News spoke with a neighbor who helped make sure those pets made it out safely. “They said that the pets were still not secured, so I ran around the side of the house to try and get the pets to safety,” said Urbano Mederos. “And like I said you know, we’re all good now. We survived.”

The Red Cross was on scene helping the family who has been temporarily displaced, as the home suffered extensive smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

