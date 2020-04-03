Hialeah brewery hands out free hand sanitizer in beer bottles

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah brewery is handing out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer in unused beer bottles to keep South Floridians healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Unbranded Brewery gave out the free hand sanitizer in Hialeah near East 11th Avenue and 14th Street, Friday afternoon.

“They’re filling a void,” Albert Roca said. “They’re actually doing a great thing.”

The line to get the sanitizer wrapped around the block, and volunteers would pass out more than 900 bottles to South Floridians. The distribution was held on a first come, first serve basis.

“It’s something that’s completely run out,” Heidi Hernandez said. “It’s not at stores or anywhere, so it’s amazing that they’re doing this out of the goodness in their hearts.”

Unbranded converted their brewery sanitizer into hand sanitizer to give out to the community.

As cases of the virus continue to rise in the region, local and state leaders are working to keep the public safe.

“We’re experiencing a crisis like we’ve never seen before,” Hialeah Councilman Jesus Tundidor said.

For some who participated in the distribution, they said the free sanitizer fills a need that came at the right time.

“It’ll relieve a lot of stress of just going out to do groceries and simple things now that I know that I can clean my hands a bit and be a little safer and have a little bit of peace of mind coming home and not getting my mom sick,” Hernandez said.

The brewery hopes to make more hand sanitizer soon, and they want to get the materials to make more of it.

