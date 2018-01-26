Hialeah bank robber at large

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities continue their search for a bank robber at large.

The FBI released photos of the robber on Friday. Officials said the robber walked into an Ocean Bank along 18th Street and West Fourth Avenue in Hialeah, Thursday afternoon.

The robber demanded money from the teller while customers were inside the bank. The robber then fled the scene with the stolen money.

Police said no injuries were sustained by anyone at the time of the crime.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

