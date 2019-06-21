Hialeah apartment complex, vehicles vandalized in act of revenge against tow company

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a Hialeah apartment complex woke up to find their property vandalized.

Red spray paint covered the walls of Terrazas del Sol condominiums along the 2700 block of West 76th Street, sometime before 6 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a man, who did not want to be named, scrubbing paint from his car.

He said he’d been working on cleaning his vehicle since 6 a.m.

“Our hard work we do just to have nice things,” he said, “and then somebody come and mess it up.”

The exact motive is unclear, but it appears someone took out their frustration on neighbors and a towing company.

“Alpine” was spray painted on several properties, possibly calling out Alpine Towing.

The vandals also spray painted $101 on the walls.

Neighbors said that’s what a tow costs in the community.

The vandalism left residents hoping to see some overnight security in an area that has seen trouble in the past.

“They tried to steal rims,” one resident said. “Four weeks later, this happens. Who knows what’s next?”

7News reached out to Alpine Towing for comment on the crime.

They said recently somebody in parking enforcement had their tires slashed.

When the tow truck drivers go into the complex, they said sometimes rocks are thrown at them.

“We’ve had priors. They’ve broken windows. They’ve thrown spikes under our trucks to pop the tires,” said A.J. Vasquez with Alpine Towing.

The property management company issued a statement on Friday afternoon:

“Some residents of the condominium Terrazas del Sol do not follow the condominium parking rules and regulations and this results in their vehicles being towed. This is an isolated incident of a frustrated individual that took his anger towards the community and other people vehicles. The board of directors of the condominium and the management company is cooperating with Hialeah Police Department to solve this case as soon as possible.”

Police left flyers on apartment doors at the complex in hopes someone will help lead them to the vandal.

Meanwhile, residents are left recovering from the incident.

“Doesn’t really make you want to have a lot of visitors now,” said a resident at the complex. “Who wants to come visit some place like this?”

Some residents told 7News that they believe towing at the apartment complex occurs far too often and that it is sometimes unjustified, and while they understand the frustration, they said the vandalism was unwarranted.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.