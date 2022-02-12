NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to track down anyone with information about an elderly man who was found in the Brownsville area of Northwest Miami-Dade.

The 85-year-old was found Friday evening living in inhumane conditions and near death by HHS agents.

Investigators said agents found the man sleeping in a cramped, dirty space inside a home with no one there to care for him.

Pictures showed the man curled up on a mattress.

Investigators said the elderly man’s name and information were used to open a Durable Medical Equipment company and the following businesses:

Artic Medical Supplies, Inc. – Miami

Full Management Group, LLC – Miami Lakes

South Service Enterprise, LLC – Miami

Green Dade Transport, LLC – Miami

Through these companies, investigators said, thieves submitted hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially false claims to Medicare to the tune of $350,000.

The man is currently being treated in a hospital.

Contact HHS-OIG at 1-800-447-8477 or tips.hhs.gov if you have any information on the elderly man or information related to the companies named above.

