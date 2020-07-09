‘He’s had to have come at least a dozen times’: Miami flower shop falls victim to repeat burglar

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami flower shop’s head of operations is speaking out after his business has been the target of a repeat burglar, who was caught on surveillance video in his latest theft.

Carlos Muina, the head of operations at Petal Productions, is hoping the business’ surveillance video from June 21 will help capture the crook.

“A guy has come in, opened our fence and slowly but surely taken every single plant we have outside,” Muina said. “In the morning, I come in and find the evidence, all the dirt, and I know that he’s been here because there’s remnants all over the floor.”

Muina added that the business has been burglarized several times in the last month. Surveillance video captured the crook breaking into the business’ parking lot.

“He’s been coming, he’s had to have come at least a dozen times,” Muina said. “It’s a sliding gate for our cars to come in, and he takes it, he lifts it up and pulls it off the track, and he’s a thin guy, so he’s able to shimmy through.”

After entering the business, the crook appears to scope out the business’ merchandise and picks out what he wants.

“Then, he’ll, like, toss the plant over the fence,” Muina said. “He leaves on a bicycle, so he takes two plants at a time. Sometimes, he comes twice a night.”

Although the crook is not getting away with huge hauls, Muina said the crook has made a dent in profits, and he is fed up and frustrated.

“He’s taken a significant amount of our landscaping out front,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s something so silly, but it’s just constant.”

Due to the burglaries, Muina said the crook is also damaging potential business.

“The way that the front of our business looks, we’ve had to remove all of that, and we’re an event design business, so design and flowers and plants are a big part of what we do, and to have them all stolen has been very frustrating,” he said.

City of Miami Police have described the burglar as a White man between 45 and 60 years old who walks with a limp.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

