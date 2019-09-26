Heroic Hurricane Dorian survivor released from hospital to attend mother’s memorial service

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A badly injured Dorian survivor has been released from the hospital as he prepared for a gut-wrenching goodbye, weeks after the storm destroyed his life.

He lost his mother and his arm as the hurricane battered the Bahamas, but he then got heartfelt help here in South Florida.

One family went the extra mile to support him and his family.

“They give me the hope to keep fighting,” said Erick Auguste, a Dorian survivor.

Auguste has taken several big steps forward, but he still has a long way to go.

The hurricane survivor was temporarily released from the hospital Thursday to say a very important goodbye.

“I’ve got to be there,” said Auguste. “I’ve got to be there for mom.”

His mother’s memorial service will be held on Sunday. This will be only one step on his long road to recovery.

Auguste was brought to South Florida for medical treatment, after losing his arm trying to save his mother during Hurricane Dorian.

He is a husband and a father of two.

As the Category 5 storm washed away his home, Auguste received those serious injuries as he tried to save his family.

The moment he lost his mother in the raging flood waters remains etched in Auguste’s memory. He describes it as unforgettable.

“This piece of ply wood flew off and cut the arm I’m lifting off so high,” said Auguste. “By the time I’m looking, my eyes spread open, and she was just smiling at me.”

Auguste lost his arm, his home and his mother, but he will not give up.

“You’re an independent man,” said one hospital worker.

After several long days in the hospital, doctors gave him the go ahead to attend the memorial service.

After his release, he received a big welcome. Members of the Key Biscayne community stepped up.

A stranger, Michele Estevez, was so moved by his story that she has let his family stay in her home.

“It’s amazing to be able to welcome him and to have the whole community behind,” said Estevez.

“It’s been emotional, but we thank God for life, and we keep praying that everything goes well,” said Elsie Bain Augste, Auguste’s wife.

This is only the beginning.

Auguste is set for another surgery next week, but he said this show of support has given him the strength to tackle anything.

“I will never ever forget this moment right there in my life,” said Auguste.

