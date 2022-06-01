MIAMI (WSVN) - Hurricane season has arrived, and experts at the National Hurricane Center of Florida International University are advising that storm preparations should begin now.

The scientists at the Hurricane Center put together data for the public to be prepared for the storms that are likely to hit this upcoming summer.

“We’re responsible for the entire area from the African and European coast all the way to 140 West in the Pacific,” said Director of National Hurricane Center Ken Graham.

Officials at the center predicted an active season on the first day of hurricane season, Wednesday.

“We’re looking at major hurricanes, three to six of them,” said Graham.

Hurricane specialists put together the predictions using technology, weather patterns and teamwork.

“So we have Department of Defense employees here that coordinate, help us with the hurricane hunters,” said Graham. “That data comes in here, we look at the model’s experience. [When] you have that many storms, you have the experience. We depend on the models, [and] we blend the models.”

Data comes from drones and satellites gather data for the analysts to deconstruct to make predictions on the hurricanes.

“In the end, it’s a hurricane forecaster back here that’s putting that track together, putting that cone that we all know and love, type of thing,” said Graham.

All the storm warnings and forecasts come from the National Hurricane Center, but the prediction they cannot make is the precise destination of a hurricane.

This uncertainty is the reason South Florida residents should prepare for when a storm hits.

“We live in the state of Florida,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We’re no strangers to hurricane season. Be prepared, shop early and make sure that you have all of the things.”

Shopping early can save time and frustration.

Some things to have on hand are ice for coolers and water — experts advise having at least one gallon of water per person, per day.

Another essential item is bread. If a storm threatens, try to pick up loaves with a late expiration date or buy them early and freeze them.

“It’s easy, and it doesn’t require refrigeration,” Brous said.

Easy eats that don’t require cooking are key for when a hurricane knocks out power.

“When you talk about nonperishable food items, it’s things that don’t require refrigeration, so you think about canned goods, you think about soups and you think about canned meats and you think about things that don’t go bad,” Brous said. “You need to think about formula, you need to think about baby food, baby wipes, diapers, all of the things that you’re going to need.”

From batteries to plywood and propane, having the right tools and supplies is essential before, during and after a hurricane.

“Preparation is key,” said Mito Guzman of Home Goods. “Getting your flashlights, getting your generator, it’s full house, and it’s gonna be completely sold out, so it’s best to start now and start early.”

Be sure to batten down windows before a storm hits.

“Preferably a marine grade or a pressure-treated plywood is the best thing, a minimum of 5×8 sticks,” one man said.

If the home has shutters, be sure to test and grease them so that they open and close easily.

“A lot of people use WD-40 to lubricate those things,” Guzman said.

Those who have aluminum panels will need wingnuts.

If the power goes out, residents are also advised to get plenty of flashlights.

After the storm, you’ll need the right tools and supplies to get your yard cleaned up and to make possible emergency repairs.

Every homeowner should think of having an emergency tarp to cover roof damage. Sand bags can be used to keep the tarp in place.

It is also advised to have some cash on hand.

Deanne Criswell, an administrator at FEMA, offered this final reminder.

“Know your risk, first thing, know your risk,” said Criswell. “If you’re new to the area, talk to your neighbors and have an idea of what it is that you can face. Second, make sure that you have that plan. Don’t forget your pets. Make sure you have enough supplies for them as well and then know how you’re going to communicate with your family.”

Remember to let family members know you are safe if you had to evacuate the area.

