Here’s how to join a real-life Mario Kart race in Miami

(WSVN) - Love riding on Peach Beach? Enjoy bragging about surviving Rainbow Road? Soon you’ll be able to compete in Mario Kart — in real life!

Miami is one of 16 cities holding “Mushroom Rally” races across the country. Tickets are now on sale for the race in the 305, which will take place June 1, 2019.

Organizers say the race location is a secret, and will be revealed closer to the event. Participants over four feet tall are eligible to race.

Racers will be provided with costumes to dress up as their favorite characters, and get the chance to drive around a custom track, even collecting stars along the way. Various prizes will be given away throughout the day.

The winner from each city’s race will then get to travel to Las Vegas, where they’ll compete to win Mushroom Rally USA.

Each ticket costs $55, and includes use of a costume as well as 30 minutes of racing.

Organizers say tickets are “extremely limited.” To purchase yours, click here.

