MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A herd of cows was seen on a mid-day stroll in Miami Gardens.

A 7News viewer recorded cellphone video of a group of cows walking down the sidewalk along Northwest 87th Avenue between Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 178th Street.

It remains unclear how the cows got loose but they were eventually taken off the streets.

