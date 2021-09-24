NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody allegedly in connection to the mass shooting that took placed outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30.

Police arrested 22-year-old Devonta Barnes overnight on Friday, according to the Miami Herald.

Three people died and 20 others were injured in the shooting.

Barnes faces three counts of first degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

Police believe Barnes was the lookout as others ambushed patrons standing outside the banquet hall.

The horrific moments of the shooting were caught on surveillance video.

