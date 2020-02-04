Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close for 2 nights for scheduled cleaning

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida drivers should expect some delays and detours for the next few nights in Fort Lauderdale.

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, which carries drivers on U.S. 1 underneath the New River and Las Olas Boulevard, will be out of commission as it undergoes extensive cleaning.

The northbound lanes will be closed down from 9 p.m. until about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and the southbound lanes will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers can use Southeast Third Avenue as an alternate route while the tunnel is closed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.