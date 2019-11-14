Help Me Howard’s Howard Finkelstein honored at fundraiser for tenure in public service

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Howard Finkelstein, who is known for his role as a Broward County Public Defender and in Help Me Howard, was recognized for his long career in public service.

Finkelstein was honored at the 18th annual For the Public Good fundraiser Thursday at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Friends, family, colleagues and others gathered to celebrate his life-long commitment to ensuring equal access to justice for all.

“I am very humbled. This is really something that is hard to find the words,” said Finkelstein. “To be honored by your peers and have it be done while your mother is there, and your daughter is there, and your wife is there, is just a blessing and a dream come true. I’m just very humbled by the evening.”

Finkelstein has been contributing legal advice for more than 20 years on 7News.

7News investigative reporter Brian Entin was on hand to emcee the event.

