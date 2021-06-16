FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Race car driver Helio Castroneves was honored at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts to commemorate his record-tying fourth win at the Indianapolis 500.

At 46 years old, the Brazilian-born race car driver has no plans of slowing down, as he even showed off some dance moves at Wednesday’s event.

The event was put together by AutoNation and their Drive Pink campaign to raise money for cancer research.

