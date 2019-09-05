Helicopter pilots at Homestead base assist in Dorian relief efforts in Bahamas

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Helicopter pilots at the Homestead Air Reserve Base have been flying to and from the Bahamas to assist in the rescue and relief operations taking place.

Rob Bosserman, one of the pilots making the trips to and from the islands, described the conditions he found on the island while assisting in operations there.

“Abaco, the north end of Abaco, and the Marsh Harbour area is demolished,” Bosserman said. “It’s some of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

The Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations Unit at the reserve base has been running rescue missions since Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas.

The unit has used Blackhawk helicopters to land on the island and lead in the rescue efforts.

“We have rescued over 100 people with critical injuries and some life-threatening injuries,” Bosserman said.

“We believe passionately in the work that we’re doing and our heart breaks for our neighbors in the Bahamas, and we’ll do everything we can,” unit member Jeff Maher said.

Along with helping out the efforts on the ground, the Air Marine Operations Unit is also helping out in the air.

They have deployed special aircraft to assist with air traffic control to make sure there’s order and communication for other aircraft carrying supplies or searching for survivors.

“Our emergency aircraft are looking for survivors, looking for landing zones,” Maher said. “It’s no time to come charging through that airspace.”

Other federal agencies are helping out the efforts in Homestead as well.

The U.S. Navy’s USS Bataan ship is assisting in the relief efforts.

To the men and women flying to and from the Bahamas on a near daily basis the operation is critical.

“You’re just doing the best you can, but then, they come up and thank you, and you’re just humbled by it,” Bosserman said.

Resources remain a top priority before the islands can heal and recover.

“Massive amounts of water, pallets of water, pallets of MRE’s, medical personal, we need those people on scene to help and take care of these other people that are there now, so that they can sustain themselves, and then we can begin to rebuild,” Bosserman said.

More rescue operations are scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.