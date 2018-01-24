Helicopter makes hard landing on Fort Lauderdale street

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A utility helicopter made a rough landing on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on 350 SE 2nd St. during rush hour traffic.

A pilot and student were on board. A man believed to be the pilot has remained on the scene with police officers.

Officials said the Schweizer 300 helicopter had lifted off from a helicopter pad just blocks away before it was forced to make a hard landing in the middle of the street.

No injuries have been reported, but the aircraft lost a tail rudder some time after takeoff. The rudder was found yards away.

It remains unknown who was flying the plane.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.