Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fisher Island golf course; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Fisher Island golf course after a helicopter made an emergency landing there.

MDFR crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the helicopter at the time of the landing.

The pilot could be seen walking around the course after the aircraft landed.

No injuries were reported.

Rescue crews are checking out the pilot on the scene as a precaution.

