Helicopter crashes off Florida coast; 3 injured

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (AP) — A helicopter crashed off the Florida Gulf coast, injuring three people who were rescued along with another passenger by those aboard a nearby boat.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the helicopter was flying low over the water about a half-mile offshore Wednesday while those aboard were filming or photographing a boat when it crashed.

Manatee County officials said one of the injured passengers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another was treated and the third refused.

