MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue responded to a call of a helicopter that crashed into the ocean near Miami Beach, Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m., near 10th Street.

Two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The beach area between 9th to 11th Street is currently closed. The FAA responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.