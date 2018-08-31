Heightened security at Boca Raton gaming event in wake of Jacksonville shooting

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizers of a video game tournament being held in Boca Raton said safety is their top priority, nearly one week after a participant at a similar event in Jacksonville opened fire, killing two players and injuring 10 others.

Gamers from across South Florida are taking part in Fortnite Fridays. Players meet at the Microsoft Store inside Town Center at Boca Raton and play against people around the country at other stores.

“A lot of the times, there is security, but at larger scale events,” said gaming expert Cody Luongo. “Now you’re starting to look at the smaller scale events.”

The upscale shopping center beefed up security for the tournament, especially after Sunday’s massacre during the Madden 19 tournament at Jacksonville Landing.

Among those injured in the mass shooting was Pembroke Pines resident Darren Crews.

“I heard a loud noise. I didn’t think it was a gun at first; I thought it was maybe like a firecracker or something that failed, or anything,” he said. “I didn’t think it was a gun until I look up and see the guy with the gun, with the hoodie on.”

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old David Katz, had lost in the tournament. Investigators said he came back with a gun.

“I ended up getting hit, and that’s when I tried to scatter and run for cover,” said Crews.

Crews said he saw no security guards at the Madden tournament. He has since hired attorneys to investigate.

“There was little to no security whatsoever, and somebody’s got to be held accountable,” said attorney Steven Swickle.

Town Center officials are working with Boca Raton Police to keep people safe, saying all events have strict security protocols. They released a statement that reads in part, “Town Center at Boca Raton has a robust security program in place, which incorporates visible components, as well as others, including active security patrols, the use of CCTV and other security-related technologies.”

Town Center was the same mall where 47-year-old Nancy Bochicchio and her 7-year-old daughter Joey were found murdered back in 2007. The mall has since revamped its surveillance systems, both inside and outside of the shopping center.

The tournament at Town Center is scheduled to continue throughout the weekend.

