Heavy traffic in southbound lanes along I-95 due to accident

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Commuters are being advised to expect heavy traffic along Interstate 95 due to an accident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol, Road Rangers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to the southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street, Monday just before 6 p.m.

Both express lanes as well as two regular lanes are blocked.

Florida Highway Patrol is allowing people in the express lanes to enter into the regular lanes, but traffic continues to move slowly.

It remains unclear what caused the rescue and police response.

Commuters who usually take this route are being advised to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

