TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash along the Sawgrass Expressway is causing heavy traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of the expressway, just north of Commerical Boulevard, at around 11:40 a.m.

One lane remains open.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where a black pickup truck and white sedan could be seen crashed into a barrier wall.

One occupant inside the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

