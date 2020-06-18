Heavy traffic delays on I-95 following fatal crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several lanes on Interstate 95 have been blocked after a fatal crash in Boca Raton.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 just past the Yamato Road exit at approximately 6:15 a.m., Thursday.

Three right lanes have been blocked as officials investigate.

According to officials, one person died as a result of the crash.

Traffic has slowed significantly as only one left lane remains open.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

