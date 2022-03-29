(WSVN) - Heavy traffic delays can be seen along U.S. 27 due to a tractor-trailer rollover wreck.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along U.S. 27, just after Interstate 75, early Tuesday morning.

All northbound lanes have been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.