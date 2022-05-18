MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy traffic delays are along the Florida Turnpike after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The accident happened along the Turnpike near 191st Street in Miami Gardens, at around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the trailer could be seen laying on its side.

Two other vehicles were involved in the accident and could be seen feet away from the trailer.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the trailer with water as there was a fuel leak. The leak has since been stopped.

Traffic in the northbound lanes has come to a complete halt. At least two southbound lanes remain open.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

