MIAMI (WSVN) - A car fire is causing some traffic trouble on a South Florida highway.

The car caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Interstate 395, Friday.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and worked to put out the flames.

12:18pm Breaking Traffic: Car fire on I-95 South at 395/Dolphin. Lanes are blocked, smoky in the area. Expect backups, exit at 195/112! @FHPMiami & @MiamiDadeFire on scene! https://t.co/tFlPpDQCcT — Total Traffic Miami (Now Hiring!) (@TotalTrafficMIA) February 4, 2022

Exit 2D has been closed due to the fire.

One southbound lane has been closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes as there are heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.