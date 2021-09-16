(WSVN) - Drivers can expect traffic delays due to a 8-car pileup along Interstate 95.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard, Thursday morning.

One of the cars involved may have been driving in the wrong direction, which will be determined by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Three right lanes are currently open.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

