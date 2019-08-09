Heavy smoke pours from SW Miami-Dade warehouse after fire breaks out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy smoke poured from a Southwest Miami-Dade warehouse after a fire broke out inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 108th Avenue and 186th Street, just after 6:15 p.m., Friday.

Golf carts and other vehicles were inside the building, fire officials said.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

