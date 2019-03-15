Heavy smoke, flames after West Park tire shop catches fire

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a tire shop in West Park.

More than 30 firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the structure fire at 43rd Avenue and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Friday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a commercial structure fire:4397 W HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD in #westpark, 30 x 30 storage unit on fire, defensive fire attack in progress. No life hazards reported. pic.twitter.com/SsFKrqAphA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

With all the flammable tire material inside of the business, it took crews some time to extinguish the fire, but they were eventually able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

