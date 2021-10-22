FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Copious downpours have led to flooded roadways and traffic headaches in parts of South Florida on a busy Friday.

The rainfall was steady across Broward County all of Friday morning, making for a treacherous drive on Interstate 595 and Andrews Avenue.

In Fort Lauderdale, the flooding turned a parking lot into a lake at Southport Raw Bar off 17th Street. Motorists were forced to carefully drive onto Cordova Road.

Police officers ask asking drivers to be wary of these conditions to drive carefully and avoid flooded intersections if possible. Driving through them is sometimes not advisable.

7News cameras captured cars stuck in the middle of Northeast Sixth Avenue and Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

Even a large trucks was just tall enough to make it through.

There was also heavy rain in parts of Miami-Dade County that left behind flooded intersections in the Allapattah neighborhood.

The traffic was backed up in major Miami-Dade roadways as early as Friday afternoon, making for a wet and messy commute.

Floodwaters in Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park have since begun to recede. The intersection of Northeast Sixth Avenue and Prospect Road was completely clear by 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.