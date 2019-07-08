Heavy rains cause street flooding in parts of Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Incessant rainfall across South Florida has caused heavy flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County, leading to longer evening commutes during the height of rush hour.

7News cameras captured calf-deep floodwaters at the corner of Northwest 79th Avenue and 52nd Street in Doral, at around 5 p.m., Monday.

Street Flood Advisory for much of Miami-Dade until 3:45 pm. Up to 2" of rain has already fallen. pic.twitter.com/wLIWLP0qkG — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 8, 2019

Several hundred feet away, the driver of a red BMW was forced to get out of his stalled car and figure out what he will have to do to remove it from the roadway.

Cellphone video posted to social media captured flooding and traffic congestion in Hialeah, as a man crossed a cross-walk with water coming up to his shins.

Cameras also captured drivers moving over to avoid flooded lanes on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Back in Doral, the stoplights at the intersections of Northwest 79th Avenue and 36th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue and 58th Street went out earlier on Monday afternoon. Officials urged drivers to avoid the areas and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.