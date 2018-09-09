Heavy rains cause flooding across South Florida as storms brew in Atlantic

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy downpours dumped inches of rain across parts of South Florida, as storm systems continued to develop and strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday’s rainfall lasted for hours, washing out roads, flooding streets and sending people running for cover.

“I feel like I’m underwater,” said resident Jessica DeCristofaro, who was caught in the middle of the deluge.

“I couldn’t do anything. I was at the beach, and it started down pouring,” she said.

The inclement conditions even delayed the Miami Dolphins opener against the Tennessee Titans, with not one, but two lightning strikes that delayed the game for hours.

The strikes sent players walking off the field one by one, while some fans cleared the stands in order to avoid the dangerous weather. However, others sat and waited for the lightning to pass.

In North Miami, video sent in by a 7News viewer shows a slippery drive along Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers on Collins Avenue ​dealt with a washout, forcing some of them to be stuck in place, while others drove through the flooded roadway.

In Sunny Isles Beach, rising waters made the parking lot of a shopping plaza resemble a lake.

Those battling the high waters hoped this battle would be over soon.

“Today has been the worst that I’ve seen in terms of flooding and everything,” said resident Julie Eibinder, “but really, for the last week or two weeks, it’s been so much rain. It’s crazy.”

“It’s not even a hurricane, and it’s this flooded,” said another resident.​

Sunday night, patches of standing water and flooding remained in Sunny Isles Beach.

Despite the heavy rainfall, no injuries were reported.

