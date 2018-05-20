Heavy rains cause Broward flooding, Miami ceiling collapse; wet weather expected to linger

MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up across South Florida this weekend, and the incessant rain showers wreaked havoc, causing extensive flooding in parts of Broward County and a roof collapse in Miami.

The residence’s leaky roof gave way early Sunday morning, causing part of the house’s ceiling to come crashing down.

The woman who lives in the home with her children said she heard a strange noise moments before the collapse.

“We heard something collapse, and when we turned around, the whole ceiling had caved in,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The deafening noise was followed by ceiling debris, then rainwater falling over the woman and her loved ones.

“When we turned around we heard a big boom. It hit the TV first, and then everything else just fell out,” she said. “We had to drag everything else out of the room.”

News cameras captured small pieces from the ceiling and a small bucket filled with water in the room where her children usually sleep.

As the leak got worse, she knew it wasn’t safe anymore. “My babies are the first thing that came to my mind,” she said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

However, when the other bedroom’s ceiling started to crack, it was time for the family to go.

“Yes, it’s still leaking, and we’re in a hotel now,” said the woman.

Sunday morning’s collapse took place in a neighborhood where residents still have tarps up from the 2017 hurricane season.

Live radar sweep & majority of SE Florida is currently catching a break (able to get some needed drying) pic.twitter.com/LA6pUljv6k — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) May 20, 2018

The steady flow of rain this past week hammered all of South Florida.

In Broward County, the inclement weather caused heavy flooding in a neighborhood in Lauderhill.

Cameras showed a surfer taking the rise in floodwaters in stride, as he paddled around Hallandale Beach.

7News viewers sent in pictures of cars stuck in the high waters and damaged roads.

In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, crews tended to a water main break along Broward Boulevard that reduced traffic flow to one lane in each direction. A precautionary boil water notice is currently in effect for the affected area.

The most intense weather came during the overnight hours on Sunday.

Copious rainfall, strong winds and heavy flooding carried into the morning in parts of Hollywood.

Water treatment pumps were hard at work to reduce the floodwaters.

How wet? Ft. Lauderdale is just a fraction away from a rain record today (needs just .05" more to tie the record)! pic.twitter.com/qHc186W9LZ — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) May 20, 2018

For many in South Florida, this is the hardest hitting weather, since Hurricane Irma back in September.

The Miami resident whose roof collapsed told 7News this is a stark reminder that things might only get worse as the summer months unfold.

Advisories this hour: Street Flood Advisory continues across Broward until 5:15 pm. Also, Street Flood Watch (Broward) until 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/GkTNiuM8v2 — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) May 20, 2018

A street flood watch in effect across Broward County has been extended until noon on Monday.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.