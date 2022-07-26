NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As a wet day continues, heavy rainfall and flood advisories are expected throughout before the weather clears up as the week continues.

Tuesday has become a soaking wet day as heavy rainfall and storms covered South Florida.

Many drivers had to dodge the rain while driving, from the 836 at Northwest Seventh Avenue to Interstate 95 at Northwest 151 Street.

The excessive rainfall caused flooding and at times the rain was so heavy the Miami skyline was no longer in view.

In Broward County, grey clouds blanketed the sky at times in Fort Lauderdale.

Rain showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the day, with an additional one to three inches of rain before the skies clear up later in the week.

If you do come across flooding in the street it is advised you turn around.

