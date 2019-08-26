Heavy rain pounds South Florida, floods streets

MIAMI (WSVN) - We’ve reached the height of hurricane season, and although Dorian is far from South Florida, heavy rains have been flooding some areas across Miami-Dade County, Monday.

Cars have been driving through the flooded roads of Miami Shores on 96th Street and 10th Avenue, as well as Northeast 10th Avenue, and Flagler Street and 12th Avenue.

This road in Miami Shores is underwater pic.twitter.com/F7PVjzIfpm — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 26, 2019

The storms were so powerful, lightning struck a tree and part of it landed on a Hollywood Police cruiser.

A street flood advisory for Miami-Dade has expired as the flooding begins to recede in areas.

