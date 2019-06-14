Heavy rain impacts South Florida drivers’ commutes, floods streets

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Heavy rain across South Florida impacted people’s commute and caused some roads in Aventura to flood.

The rain swept through parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Friday afternoon.

Some drivers found themselves stranded while the water rose quickly.

Brad Sharp works for Uber Eats, and he was delivering arepas from a local restaurant when the rain swept through.

When Aventura Police closed Northwest 191st Street because of flooding, he had to leave his scooter and head the rest of the way on foot.

“Hey, I’m like a daredevil,” Sharp said. “I know when I have a job to do. It’s like … the stupid light comes on one side, and the hustle light comes on the other, and I go, ‘I gotta get the job done.'”

Other drivers watched, waited and wondered if it was safe to move their cars.

“He can do it, but I don’t know if I can,” a woman said.

“I think I can do it if I go slowly,” Paul Kallukaran said.

All over South Florida, heavy rain and winds left behind deep standing water.

However, people still had places to go, and Sharp had more arepas to deliver.

The streets have since dried out considerably.

